Govt has increased railway apprentices quota: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday informed the state Assembly that the government held talks with students who protested in Mumbai demanding permanent jobs in the Indian Railways. He also held talks with Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in this regard. The students staged a rail roko in morning peak hours between Matunga and Dadar stations to highlight their demand for permanent jobs in the railways.

Fadnavis said, “The railways has increased the reservation for the apprentices from ten per cent to 20 per cent. The government has taken note of the students’ concerns and was holding talks with them.” The chief minister said, “The protesting students were demanding 100 per cent reservation for apprentices in railway jobs. The railway administration has taken into consideration the demands raised by the students along with solutions.”

Earlier, leader of the opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil raised the students’ protest in the Assembly during question hour. The students stalled the Central Railway services for four hours, he said. He condemned the lathi-charge on students. He also highlighted the hardships faced by people who travel by local trains on the CR.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed that the protest was called off at 10.35 am. They were told to join the ongoing recruitment drive which will continue till March 31.

