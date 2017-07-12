Govt employee duped by company on online portal

THE AZAD Maidan police last week registered a cheating case against a company and its employees for allegedly duping a Bandra resident of Rs 53,900. The company, along with its employees, took the money from the complainant, allegedly on the pretext of selling him air conditioners and a hard disk through a popular online portal.

Later, however, neither were the products delivered, nor did the company return the money. The complainant, Subodh Jhare, a government employee, eventually approached the Azad Maidan police where an FIR was registered. In his complaint, Jhare said that a profile in the name of ‘Palak Kapoor Enterprises’ was selling several articles on a popular e-commerce portal.

Jhare booked two air-conditioners and a hard disk for Rs 53, 900. He was also promised a free iPhone. Eventually, when he did not receive the delivery of the products in the promised 48-72 hours, he contacted the two employees of the company — Abhisheek and Kunal — with whom he had been communicating. They, however, told him he would need to order two more air-conditioners to get free delivery.

At this point, Jhare told them to cancel the order. The accused promised him that the money would be transferred back to his account soon. However, no money was transferred and the accused later stopped answering his calls. Jhare then went online to find several people had been duped in a similar manner by Palak Kapoor Enterprises.

He then approached the Azad Maidan police station last week where an FIR was registered against Palak Kapoor Enterprises and two of its employees. Azad Maidan senior inspector Vijay Kadam said, “We have registered an FIR in the case and are investigating the matter.” The accused have been booked on charges of cheating and sections of Information Technology Act.

