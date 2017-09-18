Govt credited Rs 206 crore for 51,369 farm ponds: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis (PTI) Devendra Fadnavis (PTI)

The state government has credited Rs 204 crore through direct benefit transfer in the accounts of farmers for 51,369 farm ponds. In all, 2,83,620 applications have been received till date for farm ponds. “The state government’s decision to bring various public welfare schemes on the digital platform have yielded positive results in tackling corruption and bringing greater accountability and speedy implementation,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday.

Fadnavis was interacting with people on digitisation of Maharashtra through his TV programme, Mi Mukhyamantri Boltoy. The government has announced a scheme, ‘Magel Tyla Shettale (Farm Ponds on Demand)’, to provide a permanent source of water to individual farmers. Under the scheme, the government directly credits Rs 50,000 in the bank accounts of farmers. Every farm pond project, after being sanctioned, is geo-tagged to monitor the progress of work.

On the lines of BharatNet, the state government has launched MahaNet to transform villages through technology. The chief minister cited the example of the first digitally transformed village, Harisal in Amravati district. “We are committed to digitise all 29,000 gram panchayats by 2018. So far, we have completed the process in 14,000 gram panchayats. The total budget required is Rs 4,000 crore. The state has provided Rs 1,200 crore and Centre Rs 2,800 crore,” he said.

Under digital literacy, 44 lakh villagers will be imparted training; 1.87 lakh villagers have registered for it with 85,000 provided training and issued certificates. Besides, to streamline the administrative process, the government has included 399 services online. Now, people from anywhere in Maharashtra can avail the services. On the advantages of digitisation, Fadnavis cited the examples of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems and sanctioning of 47 cyber security labs. “In the past out of 100 cases, only nine would be detected. Today, we have taken it to 52 per cent…,” he said.

