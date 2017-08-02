Govt committed to providing houses to mill workers: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Tuesday the state government was committed to providing decent houses to mill workers for which a comprehensive roadmap was ready. Fadnavis, speaking in the Assembly, added that for this the government would pull all resources, including additional mill land, MHADA rental houses and revenue land.

In the last two-and-a-half years, the government has taken several measures to acquire land and provide more housing stock for mill workers. Besides, the government plans to reserve 50 per cent of the housing stock under the new rental housing scheme undertaken by MHADA for mill workers. Additionally, the government has amended the Development Control (DC) rules to generate more land for construction of affordable houses for mill workers.

While pointing out that the Congress-NCP government’s policies on textile mill redevelopment were detrimental for mill workers and helped developers, Fadnavis said, “We have taken drastic measures to restore the space to accommodate the concerns of mill workers.”

According to data, there are still 17 textile mills in Mumbai which have not gone for redevelopment. Together, they hold 190 acres of land. Sources said total number of applications received for houses from mill workers stand at 1,48,067. So far, 6,925 houses have been handed over through lottery and 8,644 more built.

Earlier, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, “The mill workers’ project is long pending and has been repeatedly highlighted by their unions through rallies. I urge the state government to resolve their housing problems.”

