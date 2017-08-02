Govt announces probe into MU losing NAAC accreditation

The government Tuesday announced a probe into Mumbai University’s failure to apply for re-accreditation in time, and promised action against those found responsible. The university is currently at the centre of a controversy over delay in declaring final- year results. Congress legislator Ramhari Rupnawar raised the matter of Mumbai University losing its Grade A accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Rupnawar also asked about whether any action would be taken against officials responsible for it.

“After an inquiry, action will be taken against those who are responsible for not securing accreditation for the university,” said Ravindra Waikar, Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education, in reply to the question in the legislative council.

The university was granted Grade A by the NAAC in 2012, a score which is valid for five years. However, having failed to apply for re-accreditation within the stipulated time, the varsity lost the grade with effect from April 20 this year. The grade defines the quality status of the institute based on its performance, curriculum, evaluation, faculty and infrastructure.

