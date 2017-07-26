Government will probe delay in demolition of illegal part of Bandra eatery: Ranjit Patil

The matter was raised during the question hour. (File) The matter was raised during the question hour. (File)

Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil told the Legislative Assembly Tuesday the state government would conduct a probe into the delay in the demolition of an illegal portion at Wok Express, a popular eatery in Bandra.

Raising the matter during the question hour, Congress MLA Sunil Kedar said, “There are reports that demolition of the illegal portion of the eatery has been stayed because of a connection with an officer in the CMO. What action will the government take against the IAS officer who has the connect in the matter?”

Patil said the government had already filed an affidavit in court explaining its stand. He was there was no order issued to the MMRDA to stay any illegal demolition. “If there has been a delay it would be investigated,” said Patil. Speaker Haribhau Bagde questioned why the matter was admitted in the Assembly when the matter was pending in court.

