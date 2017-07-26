Government to strengthen cyber security laws: Ranjit Patil

Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil (Express photo) Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil (Express photo)

Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil on Tuesday said that a large number of automated teller machines (ATM) pins were leaked through e-wallet of consumers. He revealed that the state was strengthening cyber security laws to keep cyber crime in check.

While agreeing that there was a necessity of tightening cyber security laws, the minister, during question hour in the state Assembly, said, “The government is working to plug the loopholes and bring amendments in the existing cyber security laws to check the growing crime on the world wide web (WWW).”

Several opposition members expressed serious concern over the growing instances of cyber crime in Maharashtra. Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse initiated the discussion citing how he himself was a victim of cyber crime.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App