Government orders probe against bureaucrat Radheshyam Mopalwar

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday ordered a probe against senior bureaucrat Radheshyam Mopalwar who, Opposition leaders said, was allegedly involved in corruption over land transactions. Opposition parties raised the charges against him in the state legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council. Congress and NCP leaders questioned the government over the transparent administration and demanded immediate suspension of Mopalwar, who is the managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and steering the Rs 46,000 crore Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Corridor project.

Fadnavis said: “The state government will conduct a thorough investigation within a month. If the charges against the bureaucrat are established, strictest action would be taken.” Recorded CDs that were provided by the Opposition leaders in support of their charges would be sent to forensic laboratory to ascertain the authenticity of the voices in those and match the data. Fadnavis said: “There was no question of shielding anybody for any wrong-doing.”

The leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, the leader of the Opposition in the council, Dhananjay Munde, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, NCP’s former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and senior leader Sunil Tatkare led the attack against Mopalwar in both the Houses.

Raising questions over the claim of a transparent government, Chavan said: “Mopalwar should be immediately suspended.” He asked the chief minister: “I wonder how you can sleep when there is corruption?”

Fadnavis replied saying: “All charges that are being levelled relate to the decisions taken during the Congress-NCP tenure. You should ask the same question to yourself. How did you get sleep?”

Ajit Pawar said: “There is an audio recording (CD) where Mopalwar is clearly engaged in a dialogue with an individual demanding bribe to regularise the 15,000 sq ft land deal in Borivali.” While displaying the CD, he said: “There are 36 such recorded data where Mopalwar is clearly heard doing the negotiation.”

The CD, along with a transcript, was presented in the Assembly by Pawar and in the council by Munde. Pawar said: “In the discussions, there is a mention where the bureaucrat says Rs 1 crore will have to be paid to the Mantralaya, which is a serious matter.” He added that there is mention of a Panvel plot and matters related to investments. The recording was aired by a Marathi news channel late on Tuesday night. The channel, however, claimed that the CD had been provided to it and it had not authenticated the contents. Pawar said: “We had received the CDs showing the wrongdoing of Mopalwar in various land deals and other issues. It includes a recent complaint against him in a police station.”

