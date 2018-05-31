Follow Us:
Thursday, May 31, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Govenment should act against Bhide, says Vikhe-Patil

| Mumbai | Published: May 31, 2018 4:42:28 am
The state government should take action against right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide for allegedly describing “Manusmruti” as the first book of law, Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said on Wednesday.

Bhide at a function in Nandurbar hailed Manu and his “Manusmruti”. He allegedly described “Manusmruti” as the first book on law.

The Congress leader said, “How can anybody endorse ‘Manusmruti’. It goes against secularism. It also amounts to insulting the Indian Constitution.”
Vikhe-Patil said, “The state government should take action against Bhide.”

