Goregaon West: Two construction workers fall to death; contractor, engineer booked

The incident happened around 11.30 am. Express The incident happened around 11.30 am. Express

TWO CONSTRUCTION workers at a luxury high-rise project in Goregaon West fell to their deaths from the seventh floor of an under-construction building on Sunday. Police have not yet made an arrest in the matter, but a case of death by negligence has been registered against the contractor and the safety engineer. The deceased, Riju Sher Afghan Khan (26) and Islam Sai (22), were natives of West Bengal and were employed as labourers at the construction site near Adarsh Vidyalaya in Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon West.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The incident happened around 11.30 am, when they were working on the seventh floor near the elevator shaft of the building. According to the police, there was no safety net under them, which could have prevented the fall.

“The workers were laying safety net on the seventh floor. They were wearing safety jackets and a safety belt, which was attached to a pole. But there was no safety net under them,” said Sanjay Tupe, Assistant Police Inspector at Goregaon police station.

According to the officer, the incident occurred due to failure of the safety belt and the absence of a safety net. “One of the workers’ safety belt failed, following which he lost balance and hit the other worker. Both of them fell through the elevator shaft to their deaths,” he said. The two workers were not wearing helmets as well, the officer added.

Khan suffered spinal injuries and died on the spot, while Sai was declared dead at the hospital. “As the incident occurred due to failure of safety measures, the safety engineer and the contractor are responsible in the case. Further investigation is on,” said the officer. The names of the two accused have been withheld for now.

The construction work at the site, however, was not halted despite the accident.

Meanwhile, a construction worker working at the same project also maintains that the workers were wearing safety belts, but still fell from the building. “They were laying the net on the seventh floor on Sunday near the elevator shaft,” he said.

A case under Section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Goregaon police station.