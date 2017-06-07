Goregaon Vishing victim duped of Rs 19,000

IN YET another case of Vishing, in which fraudsters con victims by making phone calls and pretending to be calling from their banks, a 49-year-old homemaker from Goregaon was duped on Saturday. The woman, who was using a bank account operated by her US-based son, was duped after a person pretending to be calling from their bank asked details of her card number on the pretext that her account had been ‘locked’.

Around 5.30 pm on Saturday, Nilamma Korli received a call on her mobile phone from a woman. The woman claimed to be calling from her bank and told Korli that her account had been locked due to a technical reason. She asked Korli for her debit card details using which they could activate her account.

“She told her that if the details were not given the account would be permanently blocked. Since her US-based son used the account frequently, she got scared and gave the details,” an officer said. The caller then asked for the One Time Password (OTP), which the 49-year-old gave away as well. She soon received a message saying that Rs 19,000 had been debited from her account.

Her son also received an email about the withdrawal. Since his mother did not withdraw big amounts, he spoke to his sister. When they checked with Korli, they realized she had been duped. Korli approached the Goregaon police station where an FIR on charges of cheating and section of the Information Technology Act was registered against unidentified persons.

“We are investigating the case but on most occasions these callers are from outside the state. We get several such cases on a regular basis,” an officer said.

