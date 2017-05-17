Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project: BMC at loggerheads with Film City

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Rs 2,000-crore Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project has hit a roadblock with the administration of Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, otherwise known as Film City, raising objections to the stretch running through their land. Film City claims the road will interfere with its own project of setting up film sets. Shooting down the Film City’s suggestion of constructing a tunnel, the BMC has proposed to provide connectivity across the road for the 1.6-km stretch, during a meeting with collectorate officials Tuesday.

While the civic body has submitted a proposal to the collector for land acquisition, the Film City administration, which is part of the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation, has objected to the project citing hindrance to its Rs 2,600-crore project of developing film sets in the area. Additional Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, who attended the meeting, said: “We have made a proposal for setting up sound barriers, which will also act as visual barriers and foot over-bridges for their employees. We have asked the collector to forward our proposal to the state government for a final decision.”

The Film City reportedly wants the entire stretch to be constructed underground so that their project is not affected. “But this will escalate the project cost by 25 per cent and increase the length of the road, which is not a feasible suggestion. With the sound barriers and the foot over-bridges that we have proposed, the Film City’s work will not be hindered,” said an official.

Civic officials further argued that the proposed stretch had been marked in the Development Plan for widening and the project had been taken up to improve the connectivity between the eastern and western parts of Mumbai.

“Their project is not feasible for many reasons. Apart from being very expensive, the area has been marked as a no-development zone in the DP. Also, if the Film City wants to take up the project on a public private partnership basis, they will first have to pay Rs 2,000 crore in advance to the revenue department, an amount they can’t afford to pay,” said the official.

When contacted, Shekhar Channe, the managing director of Film City, said, “We received the BMC’s proposal today and we will consider it, after which the board will take a decision.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now