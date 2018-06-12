Goregaon East: Wine shop owner shot dead

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The owner of a wine shop was shot dead in Goregaon East on Sunday night by unidentified assailants who allegedly fled with his bag containing cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh. Sadnisingh Chawda, 47, was on his way home at Bangur Nagar in Goregaon with a colleague after shutting down his shop.

The incident took place at 11.20 pm at Virwani Industrial Estate, which is located off the Western Express Highway in Goregaon.

The police said Chawda had closed his shop and was walking towards his car with colleague Kamlesh Yadav, 35, when he had been attacked by two men.

According to police, a bullet struck Chawda on the left side of his head. The attackers then fled on foot with the money. Yadav, who was walking a few steps behind Chawda, was unhurt and had called the police. Chawda was rushed to the Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari, where he was declared dead upon arrival, the police said.

Jyotsna Rasam, senior inspector, Vanrai police station, said there were no CCTV cameras at the spot where Chawda was shot, which is just 50 metres from his shop. The police is scouring footage from security cameras located in the vicinity.

Senior police officials said inquiries were also being made with security guards stationed at the entrance of the industrial estate. “We will also inquire with Chawda’s family if he had received any threat to his life in the past and if they suspect anyone,” an official added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App