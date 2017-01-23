Good monsoon helps Maharashtra revive Parli power plant

THE PARLI power plant in Marathwada’s Beed district, which was rendered non-functional owing to water paucity, has now been partially revived, thanks to a good monsoon. At present, the plant generates as much power as required by the government’s own power-distribution arm, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL).

The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO) has also beefed up the plant’s power generation capacity from 920 Megawatt to 1,170 Megawatt. According to an official, water for the power plant is sourced from the Jayakwadi dam through the Khadka barrage in Parli depending on the requirement.

A good monsoon last year is one of the reasons behind the revival of the plant paralysed by the water shortage in drought-ridden Marathwada. “Owing to availability of water and a good monsoon, the Parli plant was made partially operational,” Vishwas Pathak, MAHAGENCO Director, said.

MAHAGENCO has also augmented its overall power generation capacity in some other power plants over the past three months owing to the availability of water. This includes 660MW augmented in the Koradi power plant in Vidarbha.

An additional 500 MW power unit has also been installed at the power plant in Chandrapur. Collectively, the MAHAGENCO has increased 2,070 MW by generation capacity. The total generation capacity of MAHAGENCO has increased to over 14,000 MW.