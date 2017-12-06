Gone in 10 mins: Laptop, bag from parked car in Bandra

A 30-year-old man, who had parked his car near a medical store in Bandra and returned 10 minutes later, found the rear window broken and his laptop and bag missing. Glen D’Souza, an event management professional, approached the Bandra police, and an FIR was registered. The police, however, said that no arrests were made in the case so far.

D’Souza, a Jogeshwari resident, said he had gone to play football with friends at a ground near St Andrews Road in Bandra West Monday morning. “After playing football, I wanted to pick up some medicines from a chemists shop. Around 8.30 am, I spotted one at the turn of the Holy Family hospital and parked my car there. I then called my doctor to confirm the name of the medicine and picked it. I must have been away for hardly 10 minutes,” the 30-year-old said.

“When I crossed the road and came back to my vehicle, the rear glass had been broken. To my horror, my bag and laptop were missing. I realised that it was a robbery. My bag contained my passport as well,” he added. D’Souza approached the Bandra police station where an FIR was registered.

An officer from Bandra police station said that there were a few CCTV cameras at the spot, but that they did not cover the area where the crime took place. “We are seeking footage from the police cameras to see if anything has been captured…,” he said. ENS

