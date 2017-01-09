Golden showers are missing on Laburnum Road, but street leads to another era

The street is home to the historic Mani Bhavan. Ganesh Shirsekar The street is home to the historic Mani Bhavan. Ganesh Shirsekar

STREET names are often key to understanding the history of a locality, but with Laburnum Road at Gamdevi in South Mumbai, the name evokes not just a sense of the locality’s rich heritage but also its picturesque presence. The street, home to the historic Mani Bhavan where Mahatma Gandhi lived during his Mumbai stint, owes its name to the rows of Golden shower trees or Laburnum trees planted along the road in the British era. Years later, though, it is difficult to decipher the reason, for there are hardly any of the iconic yellow flower-bearing trees along the road.

Dotted with lovely heritage buildings, the road transports visitors to another world as the sounds of traffic at Nana Chowk and Grant Road ebb away, the usual hustle and bustle of Mumbai almost missing along the road that still has a quaint feel to it.

In full bloom, the Laburnum trees gave this road a canopy of beautiful yellow flowers, hanging in bunches. The British liked to plant what were beautiful trees, say botanists, and the Laburnum suited the Indian climate.

The most popular building along the road, of course, is Mani Bhavan, the focal point of Gandhi’s political activities in Mumbai between 1917 and 1979. The mansion belonged to Revashankar Jagjeevan Jhaveri, Gandhi’s friend and host in Mumbai during this period.

It was from this unassuming mansion on Laburnum Road that Gandhi initiated the Non-cooperation, Satyagraha, Swadeshi, Khadi and Khilafat movements. His association with the charkha was also nurtured during his stay at Mani Bhavan.

The staff of Mani Bhavan who have been working there for over 20 years remember the trees in bloom. Now, they can hardly point out two or three Laburnum trees along the street. “I have been working for more than 20 years at Mani Bhavan. When I started working, you could spot the bloom of the Laburnum trees during spring but the number of trees have reduced to a handful. No one really knows why. It added to the beauty of the street during bloom,” said a staff member of Mani Bhavan, adding that many of them could have fallen victim to torrential rains.

Seventy-four-year-old Dhun-ji Shroff, who lives down the lane, agrees the trees might have fallen during the rains. “It is a lovely street with beautiful heritage buildings. In fact, one of the houses is named Laburnum House,” he said.

According to Dr Ashok Kothari, former secretary of the Bombay Natural History Society who is now president of Friends of Trees, “Laburnum trees’ botanical name is Cassia fistula. According to me, not a single Laburnum remains along the street. What you do see today are Peltophorum (a genus of five-15 species of flowering plants) which also has a yellow bloom. The Laburnum though long lasting requires a lot of sunlight.”

Stating that the Englishmen liked planting such flowering trees, Kothari added that in Mumbai many roads are named after trees while very few survive now, mostly due to neglect.