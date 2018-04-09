Golden jackal crushed on highway, another rescued recently also dies

In yet another roadkill, a golden jackal was killed on the Eastern Express Highway between Mulund and Airoli on Sunday morning. The animal was allegedly run over by multiple vehicles and only skin and pieces of its leg could be found.

“The jackal was killed on the spot and the body was badly disfigured in the accident. We are looking at possibilities to prevent them from coming on roads, or if they come, to help them find a way to cross roads,” said Jitendra Ramgaonkar, DCF, Thane Forest (Territorial).

“The accident happened early in the morning and the locals picked up the carcass and placed it on the footpath. The body was so badly damaged that an autopsy could not be conducted and it was handed over the Thane Territorial Division of the Forest Department,” said Pawan Sharma, President of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), an NGO which has rescued jackals.

“This is the second case of a jackal becoming roadkill in the last four to five months on the highway. We will be speaking to highway authorities soon to see if there is some way we can protect them,” said Santosh Kank, Range Forest Officer, Mumbai.

These jackals are known to roam in the mangrove forests in the city due to the abundance of food in the area. “They go deep into the forests during low tide, but when there is a high tide and the patch is filled with water, they come out. That is when most of these road incidents occur,” he added.

Meanwhile, another jackal that was recently rescued from Vikhroli by the RAWW team also died Sunday. The jackal was found in a dehydrated and traumatised condition at Godrej Creekside Colony on March 29.

