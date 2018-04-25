Gold worth Rs 2.6 crore found in Jet Airways plane

UNCLAIMED gold worth Rs 2.60 crore was recovered from below the seats of a Jet Airways flight, 9W 579, from Dubai at Chhattrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), Mumbai on Tuesday by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs. The officers recovered six gold bars carrying foreign markings and each weighing 1,000 grams and six cut pieces of gold.

“The total gold weighing 8,990 grams has been valued at Rs 2,59,04,146. The gold bars and cut pieces were hidden under the cushion of two seats used by passengers inside the plane,” a customs official said.

“The said unclaimed gold bars and cut pieces were seized under the reasonable belief that the same were being smuggled into India. Further investigation in the matter is under progress,” the official added.

