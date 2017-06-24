Latest News
Gold worth Rs 1.39 cr found in cargo consignment in Mumbai, real-estate agent apprehended

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 24, 2017 4:59 pm
Gold and Iridium recovered by officers of DRI MZU in Mumbai. Express photo
A cargo consignment declared as ‘Machine Parts and Crankshaft’ was intercepted by officers of DRI MZU who were acting on a specific information. The consignment was received at AirCargo Complex in Mumbai on Saturday and was carried by flight UL141 travelling from  Hongkong via Colombo.

The examination of consignment revealed that 5 kg gold and 1.5 kg black powder suspected to be iridium was concealed inside it. The gold and iridium were hidden inside three metal pistons. The total amount of this consignment is estimated to be around Rs 1.7 crore, including 1.39 crore worth of gold.

The officers also apprehended a small-time real-estate agent named Sri Bala Murugan Pillai who was allegedly waiting outside the cargo complex to receive the gold. The modus operandi was that some staff/employee with access to the Security area would identify the package and remove the gold/iridium from it and hand over to Pillai for a monetary consideration. Pillai has been arrested and remanded to custody.

