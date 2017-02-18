Gold worth over Rs 63 lakh seized at Mumbai airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport seized 2.1 kg gold worth Rs 63,71,400 from a Saudi Arabian national on the intervening night of February 16 and 17. The man was arrested and later granted bail.

The accused, Goya Ahmed Siraj, who arrived in Mumbai from Jeddah by Saudi Arabian Airlines, was searched by Customs. Two gold bars of 1 kg each and one bar weighing 100 gram were found in his possession. The gold bars were concealed in black pouches in his trouser pockets.

The accused, an employee with a ground handling agency in Saudi Arabian Airlines, later recorded his statement in which he admitted to the knowledge, possession, carriage, concealment and recovery of the gold bars. He was ordered to submit his passport to AIU.