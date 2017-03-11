Gold, iPhones worth over Rs 50 lakh seized at Mumbai airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport seized gold and contraband worth over Rs 50 lakh found in possession of two passengers on the intervening night of March 9 and 10. Both accused were arrested and booked. Ramlal Mohanlal Mansharamani arrived in Mumbai from Bangkok on an Air India flight and was intercepted on the basis of his travel details.

Upon searching him, the AIU found six cut pieces of gold weighing 551 grams and valued at Rs 16,50,554, concealed in a secret inner vest pocket and wrapped in black cellophane.

Another passenger, Asif Iqbal Munaf Malek, who arrived in Mumbai from Johannesburg via Addis Ababa, was carrying 121 units of old and used Apple iPhones and five units of new iPhones in his baggage. The total value of the phones is estimated to be Rs 31,47,000. According to officials the phones were wrapped in black cellophane and kept in small packets to avoid detection while screening.