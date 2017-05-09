Gold, clothes for newlyweds illegally disposed of: Report

A high-level inquiry has exposed how a government-funded welfare scheme to encourage mass weddings among the state’s tribal population was misused, producing evidence to show that “fake” marriages were conducted and records were fabricated to siphon off gold and other perks offered by the government for such ceremonies.

Members of the inquiry panel say they were “appalled” at the scale of corruption. Justice (Retd) M G Gaikwad, who headed the panel, said, “We found instances of fraud and misappropriation across tribal belts in Maharashtra.”

Under the government’s Kanyadan scheme, couples opting for it are gifted gold mangalsutras, utensils, and new clothes. While these gift items worth several crores were purchased, the committee has put out evidence to conclude that these were illegally disposed of in several cases.

In a small hamlet, Tirde, in Nashik’s Peth taluka, about 800 weddings were shown performed on a single day in 2008. Each couple was shown to have been gifted gold and utensils worth Rs 10,000.

“But hardly 200 tribal families were found residing in the hamlet,” said Justice (Retd) Gaikwad. A police investigation has been launched in the case.

The committee, which has now submitted a 3,000-page report detailing embezzlement of tribal welfare funds in Maharashtra, came across several cases of dubious weddings.

“In a large number of cases, authorities were unable to produce any record or receipt to show that genuine tribal couples had benefited. While the committee has accepted such receipts that authorities produced in certain other cases during the cross-examination, some of these too are of a suspicious nature,” said Gaikwad.

The previous Congress-NCP government had appointed the five-member inquiry panel on April 15, 2014, to probe allegations of rampant corruption in tribal welfare schemes, following directives of the Bombay High Court, which is hearing a public litigation in this regard.

The scope of the present inquiry was limited to the period between 2004 and 2009, when former NCP leader Dr Vijaykumar Gavit, now a senior BJP MLA, was Maharashtra’s tribal development minister.

But advocate Rajendra Raghuvanshi, the lawyer for the petitioners in the case, told The Indian Express: “Our demand to the court will be to extend the investigation to the period post 2009. While the committee has been able to corroborate our contention that there was rampant corruption in tribal schemes between 2004 and 2009, our contention is that it wasn’t just limited to the five-year period.”

Suggesting that a nexus between officials at the project office level and contractors had fuelled the multi-crore fraud, the committee has recommended prosecution against errant officials in 23 out of the 24 tribal project offices in Maharashtra.

Gaikwad said his committee wasn’t able to review the implementation of scheme in Yavatmal’s Pandharkawada due to paucity of time.

The evidence put forth by the committee shows that a selected coterie of jewellers, utensil suppliers, and cloth merchants were awarded supply contracts across the state. In Dahanu, it even came across a case where clothes meant for the married couple were shown purchased from an electric appliance store. “While executing different schemes for project offices, selected contractors were repeatedly awarded contracts. The deals were not transparent, highly objectionable, and smacked of favouritism,” states the committee’s report.

A statewide fraud was also detected in the scheme for supply of milch animals to poor tribal households.

“Bogus supply receipts were found at several places,” said Justice (Retd) Gaikwad.

The committee has also questioned supply orders and payments made to a Beed-based society, the Maharashtra Swayam Rojgar Seva Sahakari Sanstha (Mazalgaon), an NGO, for supplying the milch animals to tribal families at several places in the state.

“While the price of each animal differs depending on age, health, etc, we found that the society was paid a standard price for all animals. The society does not admittedly possess any evidence showing purchase of the animals. It was registered a couple of months before the contracts were allotted to it, and had no previous experience in the field. The transaction with the society was fraudulent,” says the report.

While the petitioners have pointed to a link between the society and the former minister, the committee hasn’t brought out any evidence in this regard.

