Going green: Andheri, Ghatkopar metro stations get solar panels

Solar panels are being installed on the rooftops of Andheri and Ghatkopar Metro stations. The Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), which runs the Metro rail service, has taken the measure as part of its ‘Go Green’ initiative. While the installation of the solar plants has commenced, MMOPL officials said they would be commissioned by the first week of May.

“Mumbai Metro One is already an eco-friendly mode of transportation and provides the cleanest and safest ride to commuters. As a responsible and conscientious mass rapid transport (MRT) utility, it is our endeavour to reduce our carbon footprint as far as possible. Our initiative to harness solar power for meeting a part of our electricity requirement is to reinforce our commitment to the green cause,” a MMOPL spokesperson said.

The plan is to install 2.30 MW solar power plants, which would be in a position to generate 3.2 million units of electricity annually. The MMOPL has planned to use this ‘green’ power for operations of various station equipment, such as lighting, air-conditioning, lifts, escalators and pumps.

MMOPL officials said other Metro stations along the route would also witness installation of solar panels. “Once fully implemented, the solar plants will help meet 30 per cent of the electricity requirement for non-traction purposes,” said an official.

Currently, the metro service uses about 11 MW of power annually for these purposes. Officials added that the solar panels would also help reduce carbon emissions to the tune of 2,700 tonne annually.

