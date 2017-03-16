Goa election results: Shiv Sena terms BJP govt formation ‘murder of democracy’

The Shiv Sena has once again launched an attack on the BJP saying the installation of a BJP government in Goa was akin to “murdering democracy”. “The ploy that was played in Goa can’t be termed anything but murder of democracy. This murder has taken numerous times earlier as well. This is one more addition to it. We wish our democracy the strength to handle such happenings,” said an editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

Even though the BJP was defeated in three of the five states that went to polls, the party said, no one was talking about these.

“Along with UP, elections took place in Goa, Manipur and Punjab. Their results are completely different but no pundit is ready to speak about these results,” said the editorial. It said the people of Goa had rejected the BJP and the party should introspect to find out who was responsible for this.

“Goa rejected the ruling BJP and with 17 seats elected Congress as the single biggest party. Whose defeat is this,” asked the write-up.

The Sena has been repeatedly taking potshots at estranged ally BJP, which recently decided to beat a tactical retreat by not challenging the Sena to the post of mayor of Mumbai. The Sena, however, continues to be belligerent against the BJP and has put the party on the mat on issues such as a loan waiver for farmers in Maharashtra, among others.

