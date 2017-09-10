Glorious English School trustee arrested for ‘destruction of mangroves’, gets bail

MMCU arrested the trustee and headmistress of Glorious English School from Cheeta Camp, Trombay, on Friday for alleged destruction of mangroves. (Representational) MMCU arrested the trustee and headmistress of Glorious English School from Cheeta Camp, Trombay, on Friday for alleged destruction of mangroves. (Representational)

THE MUMBAI Mangrove Conservation Unit (MMCU) arrested the trustee and headmistress of Glorious English School from Cheeta Camp, Trombay, on Friday for alleged destruction of mangroves. This was the first arrest made by the MMCU this year. According to officials from the cell, despite several notices and a couple of demolition drives, the school continued to rebuild in the mangrove area.

A senior official said, “After they refused to pay heed to our repeated orders we arrested Sugandha Ratnam George on Friday and she was produced before the Kurla magistrate court last evening.” She was, however, granted bail by the magistrate. The school had allegedly constructed classrooms and toilets in the notified mangrove area. “They had extended some 600 sq ft into the mangrove area. It does not even have the land registration documents and encroached on a government land,” added the official.

According to a Bombay High Court ruling in 2005, no construction activity is allowed within 50 metres of mangrove area. The school allegedly breached this rule too and may have to shut down for the illegality.

The cell had served a notice to the school, asking it to vacate the area and demolish the illegal structures. “If they do not do it themselves then we will have to take matters into our own hands. We have allowed the school to function for now,” said the official. While this was the first such arrest this year, at least 16 arrests have been made since 2013 for destruction of mangroves in the city. Glorious English School and George could not be contacted for a comment.

