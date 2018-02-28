Give quota to farmers based on social, economical, educational backwardness: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar made these observations during a media interaction in Mumbai NCP chief Sharad Pawar made these observations during a media interaction in Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday floated the concept of giving reservation to farmers based on social, economical and educational backwardness. The reservation can be considered under “profession” category which is unlikely to face any legal or constitutional challenge, he observed.

While admitting it was just a recommendation which has come to him through some experts, Pawar said: “I believe such a proposal is not impossible, considering that there are states like Tamil Nadu where reservation has crossed 70 to 72 per cent and has legal sanctity.”

The NCP leader made these observations during a media interaction in Mumbai. While indicating his earlier statement made on reservation based on economic criteria was misunderstood, Pawar said: “I have always maintained that reservation which has the constitutional sanctity for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes should continue without any changes.”

Apart from these, other communities which are seeking reservations should be also considered on parameters of economic backwardness, he said. Elaborating his party’s stand on the critical Maratha reservation issue, he said: “During the Congress-NCP government, reservation for Marathas and Muslims was given the nod. The matter was challenged in court. Since it did not get legal sanctity, it could not be enforced.”

Maharashtra, he continued, was the among the first states in the country to have implemented the Mandal Commission report way back in the 1992. And even the women’s reservation policy was first implemented by Maharashtra, he added.

