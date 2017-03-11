Give larger space for human rights panel office: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court directed the state government to provide a larger space for the office of the State Human Rights Commission. The court said that the current office of the commission should be shifted from CST to either the MTNL office near Cuffe Parade or in the Air India Building in Nariman Point.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the commission to allot a new, spacious office for its staff as the existing office is inadequate. “The state is not giving adequate facilities to human right commission. We direct the state to consider 5,000 to 8,000 square feet premises in MTNL or Air India building. The commission should be provided proper infrastructure to carry out their functions and duties,” said Justice Kanade. The court asked the government to expedite the proposal soon.