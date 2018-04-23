Girl ‘raped’ by youth in Thane

“He raped the minor for two days and kept her locked in the room. On the third day, the girl managed to run away and reached home,” her parents told police. According to the police, Ansari continued to visit the khanawal during the time he allegedly kept the girl prisoner. (Representational Image) “He raped the minor for two days and kept her locked in the room. On the third day, the girl managed to run away and reached home,” her parents told police. According to the police, Ansari continued to visit the khanawal during the time he allegedly kept the girl prisoner. (Representational Image)

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl on Saturday. The girl is the daughter of the owner of a local khanawal (mess), where the man used to eat his meals. The accused has been identified as Saddam Ismail Ansari. “The man lives in the Khadipar area. He used to come to a local khanawal for his meals, where he met the girl,” said an officer at Bhiwandi police station.

The girl went missing on April 18. “Her parents looked for her everywhere but couldn’t find her. They had lodged a missing complaint,” said an officer. But the girl returned on April 20. “Her clothes were tattered and she was in shock. She confided in her parents that she had been abducted,” said the officer.

According to police, Ansari went to the khanawal for his afternoon meal on April 18, and then allegedly lured the girl into accompanying him. “He told the girl that he could get her a job, and asked her to accompany him. He then took her to a room near his house and locked her in,” said the officer.

“He raped the minor for two days and kept her locked in the room. On the third day, the girl managed to run away and reached home,” her parents told police. According to the police, Ansari continued to visit the khanawal during the time he allegedly kept the girl prisoner.

Ansari was arrested from near his house on April 21. “We are investigating if he targeted others and if he was involved in other child sexual assault cases. He claimed that he had fallen in love with the girl and wanted to marry her,” said the officer. Ansari was presented before the sessions court and was remanded to police custody till April 23.

