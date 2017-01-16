Girl raped by her teacher in Ahmednagar

representational image representational image

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teacher in a village in Pathardi tehsil in the district, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Raviraj Dattatray Chaudhari (34), who used to teach in a government-run school in Jat Devale village, police said.

“The accused has been booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” inspector of Pathardi police station, Levin Kambale, told PTI.

In her complaint, the victim said that the teacher sexually assaulted her on January 14 at the residence of his relative in Dhamgaon, located close to Jat Devale village. The accused has gone absconding, police said.