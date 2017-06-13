Maharashtra: Girl forced to eat cow dung as a remedy for ‘black magic’

In a shocking incident in Latur district in Maharashtra , an 18-year-old girl was beaten and compelled to eat cow dung by a ‘Mantrik’ as a remedy for her sickness. The incident came to light when a video of the proceedings went viral. A case has been registered against six persons including the girl’s father and the ‘Mantrik’ (quack) at Chakur police station in Latur district.

Vikas Naik, deputy superintendent of police, Chakur, while speaking to news agency PTI said an elderly woman is also an accused in the case. The police on Tuesday arrested four individuals – Prabhakar Kesale (35), Gangadhar Shewale (65), Pandit Kore (37) and Dagadu Shewale (40) in connection with the case and also sent a team to Bidar district of Karnataka to catch the quack.

The girl who is a first year BA student was suffering from a prolonged stomach ache, the officer said. Suspecting some black magic behind her illness, her family took her to a quack in Bidar district on June 4. A woman from the same village, who suffered from epilepsy accompanied her. However, in the name of treatment in Bidar, both were ruthlessly beaten and were compelled to consume cow dung.

However, one of the accused had recorded the video of the incident on a mobile phone, which later became viral. Police later took action when senior police officers received forwarded video on their phones. The police have registered a case under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman Evils and Aghori Practise and Black Magic Act, 2013.

with PTI inputs

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd