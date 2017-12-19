Girgaum: Senior citizen duped of valuables by men posing as cops

Two men posing as police officers duped a 75-year-old retired government official of his valuables in Girgaum last week, police said Monday. Victim Balwant Vasudev Kaprekar, a resident of Girgaum, had retired from Mantralaya. The police said the incident took place around 11 am Thursday near the victim’s home.

“Kaprekar was returning home after paying a visit to a temple when two bike-borne accused approached the senior citizen posing as police officers. The two unidentified accused alleged that there was a riot-like situation ahead and asked him to remove his valuables. The duo claimed that they could help him by wrapping his valuables in a handkerchief,” said an officer from the VP Road police station who did not wish to be named.

The men took Kaprekar’s gold chain and a ring and wrapped it in a handkerchief. The duo allegedly replaced the contents with stones and gave the bundle back to him. “The two handed him the packet requesting to wear his chain and finger ring only after he gets home. After the senior citizen reached home, he opened the handkerchief to find stones instead of his gold ornaments,” said an officer.

After consulting with his son, Kaprekar approached the VP Road police station, following which a case was registered. The police have formed special teams to trace the accused. The investigators said they had obtained the CCTV footage in which both the accused could be seen.

The police said the two accused had targeted several other senior citizens. “We have been following the two bike-borne accused through CCTV cameras. But we could only trace them till Ghatkopar, as the CCTV cameras aren’t clear in the eastern suburbs,” said an officer. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dyneshwar Chavan (Zone 2) confirmed that the case had been registered and said they were trying their best to nab the culprits.

