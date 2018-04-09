Girgaum: Employee ‘flees with Rs 80 lakh’ from angadia firm

An employee of an angadia firm is on the run after allegedly stealing Rs 80 lakh in cash from his employer in Girgaum on Saturday. Angadias are traditional couriers who work with diamond merchants in Gujarat and Maharashtra. For a commission, they transport gems and cash to and from merchants, and operate from offices located mostly in South Mumbai.

The theft came to light when 30-year-old Mitul Patel, who runs the angadia firm in Girgaum, returned to his shop at 4.30 pm on Saturday.

He had tasked two employees with counting currency notes while he was gone. Police said that when Patel returned, one of his employees was missing, along with a large amount of money.

“The accused had been working with the angadia since the past two years, and is from the same village as his employer. We are trying to locate him,” said Sanjay Kamble, senior inspector at the VP Road police station.

