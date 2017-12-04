Ghatkopar police register FIR in ‘UPI fraud’ case, bank duped of Rs 16 lakh

The SFO’s continued investigation into Rolls-Royce is focusing on individuals after the aero engine maker paid 671 million pounds in January this year to settle the case..

The Mumbai police on Saturday registered an FIR against seven persons who allegedly hacked the central server of the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) in Mumbai and exploited a bug in the Centre’s United Payments Interface (UPI) App to siphon off Rs 16 lakhs from the bank’s Ghatkopar branch in January this year. At least five of the seven accused had earlier been arrested by the Thane rural police for allegedly siphoning off Rs 1.42 crore between December 26, 2016, and January 18, 2017, from the bank’s Bhayander branch in a similar manner. Soon after demonetisation, when digital payments were on the rise, the accused had allegedly used the UPI app to make illegal withdrawals from several branches of the BoM.

A senior officer confirmed that an FIR had been registered against the seven persons on the charge of cheating and sections of the Information Technology Act. “Some of the accused were earlier arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Thane rural police and are currently in judicial custody. We will be seeking their custody soon,” the officer said. The officer said that the police had received an application from the bank earlier, but the officer given the case was later transferred to another police station and the matter remained pending till they called up the complainant and registered an FIR on Saturday.

UPI, launched by the National Payments Corporation of India, allows people to transfer money using their phones. The app allows transactions of up to Rs 1 lakh, provided there is sufficient balance. The accused, who had accounts in the bank, had taken advantage of a bug in the app in such a way that even though they did not have sufficient balance in their accounts, they were able to make multiple transactions of Rs 1 lakh each, an officer said. The accused had allegedly gotten several people to open accounts with the BoM and would transfer money to these accounts. These account-holders would then allegedly keep a percentage of the amount and hand over the rest to the main accused.

The case had first come to light in March this year when the Navghar police in Bhayander had registered an FIR against 22 persons based on a complaint by the BoM. The bank alleged that the accused had siphoned off Rs 1.42 crore from its accounts, taking advantage of the bug in the app. The matter was then handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) that eventually arrested five persons in June. The accused had made 142 “request money” transactions using UPI. Apart from the Bhayander branch, the police had suspected their involvement in defrauding other branches of the BoM as well.

