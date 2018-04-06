Ghatkopar: Car mows down woman on Eastern Express Highway

A 42-year-old woman was killed after a four-wheeler hit her at Ghatkopar on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) on Tuesday night. The incident took place around 9.30 pm on the north-bound stretch of EEH while Shiyam Kale was crossing the road. The driver of the vehicle fled the spot.

“She sustained grievous injuries on the head and legs,” said a police officer. Kale was a resident of nearby Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar and worked as house help, the police said.

“She was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead,” said the officer. The police said the spot where the accident took place was not covered by CCTV cameras. “We are trying to find witnesses who may have noted the registration number of the four-wheeler,” the officer added.

Pant Nagar police registered a case against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 184 (driving dangerously) and 134 A and B (escaping from the spot without rendering help to the victim) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

