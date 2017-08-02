Ghatkopar Building Collapse: Shitap planned modern maternity home on ground floor, say police

Shitap, the police claim, hired architect Ranjit Agale to design the new premises and Mandal to carry out the work. Shitap, the police claim, hired architect Ranjit Agale to design the new premises and Mandal to carry out the work.

Probe into the collapse of the four-storey Siddhi Sai building in Ghatkopar on July 25, which killed 17 people, has revealed that society secretary Sunil Shitap planned to build a fully equipped modern maternity home on the ground floor. The revelations come days after the arrest of Anil Mandal, the site contractor Shitap had hired. Shitap, who owned the ground floor, ran a nursing and maternity home there until a month ago. “The nursing home was very old and its walls were crumbling. The facilities and machinery had become obsolete. So Shitap decided to revamp the premises,” said a police officer.

Shitap, the police claim, hired architect Ranjit Agale to design the new premises and Mandal to carry out the work. “Mandal was in charge of instructing the labourers to break the walls and the reinforced concrete columns and replace them with iron beams,” said the officer.

Police said Shitap planned to operate the new maternity home on his own. “The nursing home was run by Dr Padma Khade, but Shitap shut it down and asked her to leave. He felt threatened that Dr Khade had taken control of its operations,” said the officer, adding that Shitap had tied up with a leading orthopaedic surgeon.

The BMC’s N-ward had permitted Shitap to merge his two flats on the ground floor in 2009. However, it did not obtain a construction completion report from him or even conduct an inspection of the structure. Due to this, the permission remained open till date, using which Shitap undertook another round of alterations, which allegedly led to the building collapse.

Shitap secured two permissions in 2009 — one to combine the two ground-floor flats and another to lease out the space to a nursing home. According to an official from the building and proposals department (eastern suburbs), anyone who gets the approval to carry out alterations or renovation to their property has to formally intimate the department when the work starts and submit a report when it ends. The report must include drawings of the new layout.

T Tambewar, BMC’s Executive Engineer (Building & Proposals, Eastern Suburbs) for N-ward, said the medical health officer had granted licence for the nursing home. “Shitap never submitted the work commencement and completion reports. Hence, the department did not know when the work started or ended. We closed his file in 2010,” he said. Tambewar refused to divulge further information citing the ongoing probe.

Congress corporator Pravin Chheda has alleged that the collapse was due to oversight of Park Site police station and N-ward officials. “Shitap is a ‘serial land grabber’ and has many other illegal constructions in and around this area. Had BMC investigated them earlier, the Ghatkopar mishap could have been averted,” he said.

The police are searching for absconding Agale. Investigators have also seized plans made on a computer for the hospital’s construction, detailing its structure. The police are questioning the labourers to chart the sequence of events leading to the collapse.

128 illegal structures demolished in 2 days

In the past two days, the BMC has demolished at least 128 illegal commercial structures admeasuring 28,784 square feet in 19 wards. These structures were issued notices before they were demolished, said Assistant Commissioner (Encroachments) Vishwas Shankarrao. “Around 80 illegal structures (17,788 sq ft) were demolished Monday while 48 (10,960 sq ft) were demolished Tuesday,” he said. “We can say the inspection of illegal structures has been fast-tracked after the Ghatkopar collapse.”

