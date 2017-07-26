Four of five risky buildings yet to be vacated

CM Devendra Fadnavis at the scene CM Devendra Fadnavis at the scene

FOUR out of every five buildings found to be extremely unsafe in Mumbai continued to be occupied, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conceded on Tuesday.

The chief minister’s disclosure came on a day when eight lives were lost in a building collapse in suburban Ghatkopar. Based on an inspection carried out in the months of April and May this year, the Mumbai municipality had identified 617 buildings as extremely dangerous to live in. While the municipality has served eviction notices to the residents of all these buildings, the chief minister, who also heads the urban development department, informed the state legislative assembly on Tuesday that so far only 112 buildings have been vacated.

Three MLAs — Subhash Patil (Peasants and Workers Party), Abu Azmi (Samajwadi Party) and Kalidas Kolambkar (Congress) — had raised a starred question on the condition of Mumbai’s dilapidated buildings. The legislators reminded the House of the collapse of a four-storied building on Dockyard Road on September 27, 2013, in which 61 lives were lost.

Fadnavis, in his written reply, confirmed that of the buildings tagged unfit to live in, 112 had been vacated, while 42 others had been referred to a technical advisory committee. He said water and power connections had been severed in 140 other cases, as part of the municipality’s drive to shift out people residing in these buildings, while a similar process had been initiated in 211 other cases. While 112 other building owners or occupiers had challenged the civic action in courts, Fadnavis informed that 45 of them had submitted affidavits in court, absolving the civic body of any responsibility for an untoward incident. It is compulsory for all buildings over 30 years to carry out a structural audit.

