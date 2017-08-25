Ghatkopar building collapse: Congress demands probe by retired HC judge

Seventeen people died in the collapse of the Siddhi Sai building in Ghatkopar. Express Archive Seventeen people died in the collapse of the Siddhi Sai building in Ghatkopar. Express Archive

The Congress party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has objected to the municipality’s report on the Ghatkopar building collapse incident alleging that the administration is trying to shield officials. Leader of Opposition and Congress corporator Ravi Raja wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday demanding that a retired High Court judge conduct an independent inquiry in a month’s time.

Raja said officials of N ward have not been held responsible for circumstances leading to the collapse of the building last month in which 17 persons were killed. “It is impossible that major work was going on in a building over a period of 18-20 days and the N ward office had no idea about it. Based on the facts mentioned in the report, it is not possible that such major alterations were made over several years without the involvement of BMC officials,” said Raja. He has demanded that the municipal commissioner suspend officials found neglecting their duties.

