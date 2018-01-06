Ghatkopar building collapse: Bombay HC allows intervention application by victims’ kin in Sena man’s bail hearing

Shitap, a Shiv Sena worker, is alleged to have made structural changes to the Siddhi Sai Apartment building in Ghatkopar (west), leading to its collapse. Shitap, a Shiv Sena worker, is alleged to have made structural changes to the Siddhi Sai Apartment building in Ghatkopar (west), leading to its collapse.

The Bombay High Court on Friday allowed an intervention application in the bail hearing of Shiv Sena leader Sunil Shitap, filed by the families of victims of the Ghatkopar building collapse in July that claimed 12 lives.

The 11 families, who lost loved ones in the incident, had filed the intervention application in September last year.

A building, consisting of four floors, had collapsed in Ghatkopar on July 25, last year.

Shitap, a Shiv Sena worker, is alleged to have made structural changes to the Siddhi Sai Apartment building in Ghatkopar (west), leading to its collapse. Shitap’s bail was rejected twice by a sessions court, after which he applied for bail in the high court.

Shitap owns at least three flats on the ground floor of the building. Residents of the housing society had alleged in their intervention application that the pillars of the building weakened after Shitap made structural changes to the ground floor as he wanted to convert it into a nursing home.

A case was filed against Shitap under Indian Penal Code Sections 304(II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

