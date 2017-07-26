Ghatkopar building collapse: At least two feared trapped, two ‘missing’

CM Devendra Fadnavis at the scene CM Devendra Fadnavis at the scene

It didn’t take long once they arrived at the spot Tuesday afternoon for specialist sniffer dogs of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to find two people buried alive in the debris of Siddhi Sai Cooperative Housing Society.

With locals and the Mumbai Fire Brigade initially managing to search and rescue a few people from the ruins of the collapsed building, they would require the assistance of the specialised agency to locate people buried under several feet of cement. “The dog squad really made the difference today. It located two people very quickly. That has been a very heartening thing about our operation today,” said a senior NDRF official.

But at least two more people were still feared trapped till late night, and two were allegedly missing. Nearly 70 NDRF personnel and two Labradors were engaged in the rescue operations. With the fire brigade finding it difficult to cope with the scale of the operation, the NDRF’s efforts got under way at 1 pm, and bodies began to be removed from the rubble at regular intervals. Sniffer dogs have been invaluable in their contribution to such search and rescue operations since the collapse of an illegal building in Shil-Daighar in 2013 to a pair of building collapses in Thane and Dombivali in 2015, according to an NDRF officer who has been part of those operations.

By evening though, all attention turned to the centre of the site where rescue workers were frantically trying to extricate Rajesh Doshi, whose legs were pinned below tonnes of debris. His son Darshan Doshi had been speaking to him continuous on the phone even as lime water and biscuits were powered down to the trapped man. There were several residents who had lucky escapes.

While hundreds of curious onlookers gathered at the Damodar Park site, two men residing in a chawl nearby jumped in to offer help to the rescue team. Ajaz Ahmed (42) and Shahid Adam Shaikh (38), who live in the chawl located behind the building, rushed to the spot at 10 am and and started calling for help. As soon as the fire brigade reached the spot, the duo started helping the team search for people and recover bodies. Both Ajaz and Shahid then called their friends who helped in further mobilising the rescue efforts. The group also helped move the injured to hospital. “We have grown up here. The building came up in front of me. We have seen people living in this building. As neighbours, it is our duty to help,” said Ajaz.

The police had a tough time controlling the crowd, which was hindering the rescue operation. “People were all over the place clicking picture of the mishap. Police and fire brigade had to stop work to push this crowd back. I knew most of these people…so I helped police keep the crowd at bay,” said Shahid. Rescue operations continued till late night and were expected to go on past midnight.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App