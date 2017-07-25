Getting response from single bidder, BMC revises norms for debris plant

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File Photo) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) efforts of adhering to the Bombay High Court’s directions of implementing a better solid waste management plan continue to run into hurdles. This time, the city’s first debris recycling plant is set to be delayed by at least a couple of months. The civic body received a response from only one bidder and will now have to re-float the tender for the Rs 10 crore project after altering and relaxing certain conditions to attract more contractors.

The tender was floated in March for a plant which can process and recycle 1,000 metric tonnes of construction and demolition debris. Officials from the SWM department however, said that contractors were not happy with many of the conditions in the tender and only one bidder responded to the advertisements.

One of the SWM department officials said that the contractors were concerned about not making enough profit on the project. “The contractor will be allowed to sell the material generated after recycling the debris. However, in New Delhi, for a similar project, the appointed contractor is unable to find any buyers for the recycled material. The contractors here, thus, want the civic body to make it mandatory for other BMC-appointed contractors to purchase the recycled material that they’ll produce,” said the official.

Other demands of the contractors include additional storage area for excess debris they will receive to save it for the monsoon months when there is minimal generation of construction debris. The civic body is planning to use a 2.8 acre plot in Mulund to process 1,000-1,200 metric tonne of debris generated from construction and demolition activities by the city on a daily basis.

The civic officials have made certain changes in the revised tender expected to be floated later this week. Additional municipal commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said that the plan is to implement an end-to-end solution for the management of debris. Highlighting the importance of increasing the value of debris, he said, “As per the new contract, the contractor will have to pick up the debris, track it, process it and sell it. The contractor will have to hire marshals who will watch where the debris is being taken and such measures will bring the cost of the project down.”

Under the new norms, the contractor will be paid for transporting the waste as well as the fee for processing it. “We will also ensure that the contractor installs an electronic weighing scale at the entrance and exit of the plant to ensure that the same vehicle is not faking multiple trips, using the automatic vehicular tracking system,” said Mukherjee. He added that the project is a pilot for the BMC and if it is a success, the civic body can plan similar plants elsewhere as well.

The recycling of debris will generate four kinds of material, fine material, coarse material, aggregate material and sand. Officials said that the material can be used for construction of light load bearing structures, pavements and toilets among other things.

“Since the quarries in Navi Mumbai and Thane have been shut since March, there is a growing demand for aggregate and we are confident that many other contractors will come forward to use the recycled material generated by the plant. There will be no need to procure material from Thane any more,” said an official. The official added that the tender also includes a condition that since the plant is located near residential buildings, the contractor will have to mandatorily use wet technology to ensure that there is no loose dust from the debris polluting the air.

