Getting extortion calls from gangsters: Hoteliers to police

A group of hoteliers in the western suburbs has claimed they are receiving threat calls almost daily from underworld gangsters over the past three months, the police said. While extortion calls had reportedly dipped after the demonetisation, the hoteliers claimed the calls were back and with greater frequency. The police are probing the matter. The police, however, said they had received a complaint from one hotelier so far and were not aware of extortion calls made to more hoteliers.

“We have been receiving extortion calls from two gangsters over the past three months. The calls come every other day. Most are Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls. My cousin brother got a few calls too. He was told by a few other hoteliers they too were receiving similar calls,” said a hotelier, from the western suburbs, who did not wish to be named.

When the calls did not stop, the hotelier along with two others met a senior police officer, who reportedly directed them to an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in the western suburbs. The ACP, after a preliminary investigation, found the VoIP calls were routed through servers in another country. “The ACP told us the country where the two gangsters are supposed to be holed up do not share any treaty with India… But we are upset as the calls haven’t stopped,” the hotelier said.

According to him, the gangsters call a hotel’s landline or its manager and demand the owner’s number. “The caller speaks in Tulu… If the staff don’t share the owner’s number, they are threatened,” he said.

When contacted, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) K M M Prasanna said one hotelier did meet him and gave an application on the threat calls. “I’m not aware about others receiving such threat calls. We are investigating the matter,” he said.

