Get dilapidated buildings vacated, push repair projects: Govt to MHADA

Following the collapse of the Husaini building that killed 33 people, the government Friday instructed the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority to get dilapidated buildings of the Bhendi Bazar redevelopment project vacated and move the residents to transit accommodations. It has also asked the MHADA to issue notices to those projects that haven’t yet taken off, despite getting the No Objection Certificate (NOC) three years ago.

Ravindra Waikar, minister of state for housing, convened a meeting about the dilapidated cessed buildings. He instructed officials that these buildings be vacated and the residents moved to 1,528 transit accommodation provided by the MHADA.

He also asked the authorities to ask the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) to carry out maintenance and repair of the other buildings at the earliest.

Sumit Bhange, chief officer of the Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board of MHADA, said instructions had been given to the Trust to vacate all dilapidated buildings that are part of the project. “The projects that got NOCs three years ago but haven’t yet started will be given notices immediately. If required, we will cancel their NOCs,” said Bhange.

According to MHADA, it gave NOC to around 2,020 projects between 1984 and 2017. Of it, 699 projects have been completed. “In all, 1,321 projects got NOCs three years ago. The notices will be issued to them,” said a senior official adding that NOCs of 19 projects were cancelled in March this year.

“Besides disconnecting water and electricity supply of the buildings, we will use the police force to get residents to vacate dilapidated buildings,” Bhange said.

