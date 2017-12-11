General A K Vaidya Marg: Dedicated to 13th Chief of Army Staff, stretch famous for celebrity-spotting

General A K Vaidya Marg will form part of the 16-km Goregaon Mulund Link Road General A K Vaidya Marg will form part of the 16-km Goregaon Mulund Link Road

As you turn from the Western Express Highway to head to Film City in Goregaon, you will find yourself in the suburban haunt for celebrity-spotting. After the streets of Bandra, this could arguably be the next best destination to find your favourite star. General A K Vaidya Marg is one of the main connecting roads to the Film City and thus finds a lot of film and television stars driving along it to reach their shoot locations.

The 2.3-km road is named after General Arun Kumar Vaidya, the 13th Chief of Army Staff and recipient of two Maha Vir Chakras.

“He received the awards in 1965 and 1971 and it is a rare privilege to receive the Maha Vir Chakra twice. It was also during his tenure as the Army chief that the Operation Blue Star was conducted to evict Khalistani militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar,” said Nitin Gokhale, the author of 1965 Turning the Tide and several other books.

According to Gokhale, General Vaidya did not have any known connection with Mumbai. “He was from Pune and returned there after his retirement. The road could have been named after him to mark his achievements as he was from the same state,” he added.

After 40 years of service, he retired in January 1986 and moved to Pune, where he was killed later that year.

Major General (Retd) Satbir Singh recalls him as “a person with grit and determination”. “I knew him as an individual and as a chief. He was shot dead by militants on August 10, 1986, in Pune,” he said.

Lined with residential and commercial buildings on either side, the road also houses Oberoi Mall and the Dindoshi Sessions Court. However, according to residents, the area saw massive development only in the last decade.

“Until Oberoi Mall came up somewhere in the mid-2000s, there was very little commercialisation here. In some ways, it was a game changer for the area. Until then, the road was not even properly paved and it was like a jungle with not many residential complexes. In the last 10 years, we have seen the road widening, tall towers coming up and even an increase in the number of banks and ATMs,” said Rohit Shahane, who has lived in the area for 29 years.

However, the development also brought in some drastic changes. “The area is very close to Aarey and the road used to have many large trees. As the road widened, we saw the loss of green cover and with that we also noticed an increase in the temperatures. The chill in the air is now gone. It used to be a hilly region but over the years so many towers have come up here that the hill is lost,” adds Shahane.

Fatima Alphonso, a member of Bombay Catholic Sabha and resident of the area for 20 years, says, “Actual development in the area came only this year. There are many schools and colleges in this area but there was no provision for the students to cross the main road. This year, they have finally provided some signals. Traffic is one of the biggest problems on this road. It has drastically increased after the mall came up, inconveniencing the local residents. Until around eight years back, we could walk to the station and even autos were easily available.”

The BMC proposes to soon connect the suburbs of Goregaon and Mulund through the two underground tunnels beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park . General AK Vaidya Marg will form a part of the 16-km Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR).

“Since the GMLR was announced, rentals in the area have also seen a steep increase. Earlier, Goregaon East used to be an affordable place to buy houses, but now the rates have gone up,” adds Alphonso.

