Gautam Chatterjee to head real estate regulatory body

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday appointed former additional chief secretary Gautam Chatterjee as the chairman of the newly formed Real Estate Regulatory Authority. The retired bureaucrat, who has served as an officer on special duty in the CMO, was already holding the charge as interim regulator for the authority. Fadnavis, meanwhile, appointed a serving bureaucrat, Dr Vijay Satbir Singh, as one of the members of the authority.

The 1984-batch IAS officer, currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary (Public Health), is due for retirement in July this year. While a number of serving and retired bureaucrats were vying for these posts, a selection panel had recommended names of Chatterjee and Dr Singh. Retired judge B D Kapadnis will serve as the second member. Following the announcement Wednesday, there was some speculation on whether Dr Singh will seek voluntary retirement.

But sources said he might hold both positions till July. The regulatory authority came into being on May 1.

