‘Gau rakshak’ was externed after following due process: State to Bombay HC

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court Tuesday that the externment of a local “gau rakshak” in Malegaon was done after following the required process. In an affidavit filed before the Bombay High Court, the state government submitted that it had inquired into the allegations made by Macchindre Shirke, who claims that he is a cow vigilante, that he was being targeted because of his efforts. However, the inquiry revealed that Shirke was a local “power wielding” goon who had a history of violent crimes, and had several serious cases registered against him.

“After going through the case papers and the police and inquiry officer’s report, I was satisfied that the petitioner regularly indulged in criminal activities…the petitioner is powerful in crowded area and in the locality which is Hindu-Muslim area and the acts of the petitioner shows this was very dangerous for society at large and he was disturbing peace and order of Malegaon area,” reads the affidavit filed by the sub-divisional officer of Malegaon, Nashik.

The affidavit further said Shirke had several cases against him dealing with serious offences such as culpable homicide, theft and property feuds, and that he wielded much power among the locals, as a result of which several witnesses were hesitating to testify against him. “The petitioner has been given sufficient time and opportunity to defend his case and after all due process I being the externing authority after subjectively satisfied issued the order of externment which is legal, valid and as per provisions of law,” states the affidavit.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App