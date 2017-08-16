Gateway of India transforms into giant screen for laser show

At the Gateway of India, where Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a hi-tech projection mapping system on the occasion of Independence Day. The show will introduce tourists to Mumbai’s rich tradition and culture, he said. (Express/Pradip Das) At the Gateway of India, where Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a hi-tech projection mapping system on the occasion of Independence Day. The show will introduce tourists to Mumbai’s rich tradition and culture, he said. (Express/Pradip Das)

Gateway of India transformed into an “open air theatre” on Independence Day for a 45-minute laser show, where the history of the city unfolded through images projected on the iconic monument. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the project on Tuesday.

The department of tourism and information technology worked on the project, and the CM said it would be run on a trial basis for 15 days.

“This can be further enriched with modifications based on suggestions from experts and people,” he said.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan lent his voice for the commentary in English as images rolled on the Gateway of India. Actor Nana Patekar gave the narration in Marathi.

