Garment, chemical manufacturing units gutted in fire in suburban Andheri

The blaze erupted in one of the units and spread to the other units located in Aslfa village at around 11.45 pm and efforts to douse it are still underway, the official of the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said (Representational Image/ File) The blaze erupted in one of the units and spread to the other units located in Aslfa village at around 11.45 pm and efforts to douse it are still underway, the official of the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said (Representational Image/ File)

Several garment and chemical manufacturing units were gutted in a fire in suburban Andheri late last night, a senior civic official said Saturday. The blaze erupted in one of the units and spread to the other units located in Aslfa village at around 11.45 pm and efforts to douse it are still underway, the official of the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

So far no casualties have been reported and the exact number of units gutted in the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said. Eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers and five jetties have been pressed into service, he said, adding the exact cause of the blaze was not yet known.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya