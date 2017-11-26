Garib Nagar fire: Court rejects bail plea of man accused of setting cylinder, hutments on fire

The accused contended that he was falsely implicated and had no previous criminal cases. Express File The accused contended that he was falsely implicated and had no previous criminal cases. Express File

A sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of a 22-year-old man accused of setting a cylinder on fire that started a blaze in the Garib Nagar slums in Bandra East last month. The police claim Mohammed Salman Sayyad Salim, also a resident of Garib Nagar, had set on fire a gas cylinder to obstruct the demolition work being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Hundreds of families were affected when the fire broke out on October 26 in the Garib Nagar area. The prosecution submitted before the court that the BMC was carrying out demolition of illegal hutments along the Tansa pipeline from October 26 to 31, as per directions of the Bombay High Court. Prosecutor Sanjana Sharma submitted that Salman, with the help of other accused, set a cylinder on fire, causing damage in the vicinity to obstruct the demolition. She said the accused had ‘knowingly’ put hutments on fire leading to a law and order issue in the area. She also submitted that damage was caused to ticketing equipment at Bandra station, adjacent to the slums.

Salman, however, contended through his advocate that he was falsely implicated in the case and had no previous criminal antecedents. The police said he had two similar cases against him while opposing the plea stating that his custodial interrogation was necessary.

The Nirmal Nagar police had previously arrested Sabir Khan, a garment shopowner in Behrampada, in connection with the fire. The BMC had said as per HC’s directions, it was demolishing over 300 hutments in the area. The locals had opposed the demolition, claiming no prior notice was given. They had also said no fire brigade personnel were present at the site during the demolition to stop the fire.

