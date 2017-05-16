Garbage truck runs over 52-year-old in Mumbai

A BMC garbage truck ran over a man in Sion on Monday. R Mohan Elumalai Naikar (52) had stepped out to fetch tea from a shop near his house when the truck, driven by 30-year-old Ajit Ramachandra Yadav, ran over him. According to Naikar’s daughter, 29-year-old Chitra Kannan, the incident occurred at 10 am close to their house near Panchavati Bakery in Sion Koliwada.

“Our ration card had expired and we had to go to the bank to get some documents updated. My father told me we would have tea and then set out. As he was returning, the truck came up from behind. The door of the truck was open which hit my father. He lost balance and fell. The truck’s rear wheels went over his head,” she said.

Chitra, who is married and lives with her husband close to her parents’ house, alleged the driver was intoxicated. “Passersby and neighbours held the driver till police reached the spot. How can he be so irresponsible? His mistake cost my father his life,” she said. Naikar was a plumber. Antop Hill police inspector A Gosavi said they had arrested the driver but denied narcotics substances were found in the vehicle as alleged.

