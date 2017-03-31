Garbage management: Waste-to-wealth policy to be adopted

Taking the Swachh Maharashtra Mission to the level next, the state government will adopt a waste-to-wealth policy from May 1 and try to work out a zero discharge model to treat garbage generation at its source. The Centre and the state would share the cost of the project in a ratio of 60:40 and the state government is exploring a revenue model to see if the municipal corporation and the municipal council can generate income to make the campaign sustainable. On Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “A comprehensive policy adopting an advanced technology to treat garbage to create wealth from waste will be enforced across the big cities in the state. It would be gradually extended to smaller towns and villages.” He told the Assembly: “With the growing urban challenges and generation of more garbage, traditional methods of earmarking a plot of land for dumping waste has proved detrimental. As a result, we are adopting a scientific approach to treat garbage at its source.”

According to data, the country generates around 1.40 lakh tonne of garbage daily and Maharashtra accounts for 26,000 tonne of that. The solid waste garbage generated in Mumbai city is almost 9,500 metric tonne. Apart from making the municipal corporation and the municipal council the nodal unit for the drive, the government intends to provide incentives to residential societies that have volunteered to segregate dry and wet garbage to create compost and recycle water used in toilets or gardens.

“We are seeking the help of research institutes who are engaged in the study of solid and liquid waste management including National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI),” Fadnavis said. The state government has made it compulsory for the municipal corporation and council to not allow untreated sewage water into rivers or sea. From October 2, any local body violating the norms would be penalised.

